Northern Spain Facing Extremely High Risk Due To Forest Fires - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Northern Spain Facing Extremely High Risk Due to Forest Fires - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The northern Spanish region of Asturias continues to be at an extremely high risk due to raging forest fires, the local ministry of rural affairs and territorial cohesion said on Monday.

Fires have devastated a total of 50,579 hectares of land in Spain between January 1 and April 9, according to the data from the European Commission's Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS). Unusually high spring temperatures and strong winds have fueled the spread of the fires over the past weeks, with Asturias being hit the most. In the region, over 20 municipalities were declared at risk and people needed to be evacuated.

The president of the Principality of Asturias, Adrian Barbon, tweeted on Monday that five people suspected of causing the fires devastating the community had been identified.

Investigation is also underway regarding 10 more possible suspects, he added.

He also said earlier this week, as quoted by Spanish media, that there was "clearly" a harmful intention in those incidents that represent an "attack against Asturias."

In 2023, Spain has accounted for more than 50% of the total area affected by forest fires in the EU. According to the European Union's Copernicus satellite observation service, it also accounted for 35% of all burnt land in European wildfires in 2022.

