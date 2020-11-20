Northern Syria Among Most High-Risk Areas Regarding Spread of COVID - Turkish Red Crescent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Northern Syria is one of the most vulnerable regions when it comes to the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak in overcrowded facilities hosting millions of internally displaced persons, Dr. Kerem Kinik, the president of the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC), told Sputnik.

The TRC president said that approximately 2.6 million internally displaced persons are housed in over 1,000 sites in Syria's Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

"And now, in addition to the traumatic effects of war, this population faces the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. When we take into consideration the over-crowded, cramped conditions an overwhelming majority of the population are forced to live under, this region is one of the most vulnerable areas in the world in relation to the possible spread of the virus," Kinik said.

Kinik added that many settlements for internally displaced people are operating above their capacity, and the TRC has been trying to provide "life-saving humanitarian relief" to those in need. In particular, the TRC has provided support, including food, water and hygiene kits, to over 50 sites housing those internally displaced and 14 orphanages, as well as to hospitals and health centers across Northern Syria amid the pandemic.