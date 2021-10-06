Northern Syria water crisis affects 5 mln people: UN

A water supply crisis in northern and northeastern Syria affects 5 million vulnerable people, leading to increases in water-borne diseases and challenges to COVID-19 defenses, UN humanitarians said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:A water supply crisis in northern and northeastern Syria affects 5 million vulnerable people, leading to increases in water-borne diseases and challenges to COVID-19 defenses, UN humanitarians said on Wednesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, "People across the northern parts of the country have been unable to reliably access sufficient and safe water due to low water levels, disruptions to water systems and the already reduced operational capacity of water stations.""Access to adequate quantities of water and associated services must not be compromised," said the humanitarians. "There is a human right to water, and it must be respected to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians at risk."The water crisis impacts a population left vulnerable after a decade of conflict, economic crisis and the continued spread of COVID-19.