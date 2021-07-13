Northrop Grumman Begins Building Hypersonic Weapons Design, Production Factory - Statement

A US hypersonic weapons complex now under construction will provide full lifecycle production for a new class of projectiles with the speed needed to defeat defensive systems, Northrop Grumman said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) A US hypersonic weapons complex now under construction will provide full lifecycle production for a new class of projectiles with the speed needed to defeat defensive systems, Northrop Grumman said on Tuesday.

"The new 60,000-square foot facility will feature state-of-the-art production technology and will implement digital engineering best practices that will result in increased agility and the ability to respond to changes in technology or customer mission needs quickly," Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

Construction of the facility in the US state of Maryland is expected to finish by 2023, the release said.

Hypersonic missiles travel between five and 20 times the speed of sound - speeds capable of overwhelming existing missile defense technology.

The United States recently prioritized the development of hypersonic weapons following successful tests of missiles using the technology by both Russia and China.