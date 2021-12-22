Northrop Grumman Completes Second Test Flight of New Area Denial Missile - Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Northrop Grumman has successfully carried out the second test flight of its new anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) missile to meet key objectives in a US Air Force program, the company announced on Tuesday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation successfully completed the second flight test of its new anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) missile, demonstrating capabilities that will meet key objectives for the upcoming Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) program," the press release said.

The test was completed utilizing a company-owned CRJ-700 aircraft as the testbed for the air to surface mission computer and sensors, Northrop Grumman said.

The company invested to actively mature and test its A2/AD missile design, which meets US Air Force requirements for SiAW and other programs, it said.

"Featuring open architecture interfaces, the Northrop Grumman solution will bridge current requirements while enabling rapid future upgrades to meet changing mission requirements," the release said.

The second flight test demonstrated the capability of the missile sensor systems combined with the mission computer and was the first of a new series of company funded flight tests which will continue to test the system with more stressing scenarios in preparation for the missile launch in 2022, the company said.