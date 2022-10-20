Northrop Grumman Delivers First 2 Solid Fuel Boosters for ULA Vulcan Centaur - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Northrop Grumman has delivered its first two graphite epoxy motors to help launch the ULA Vulcan Centaur rocket in its first flight next year, the company announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation has delivered the first two 63-inch-diameter extended length Graphite Epoxy Motors (GEM 63XL) to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida," the release said on Wednesday.

The solid rocket boosters will support the inaugural flight of ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket planned for the first quarter of 2023, the release said.

"At approximately 72-feet-long, and weighing over 117,000 pounds, the GEM 63XL is the longest monolithic single-cast solid rocket motor ever produced," the release added.

The two boosters will provide nearly one million Pounds of additional thrust for ULA's Vulcan rocket with each booster contributing more than 463,200 pounds of thrust at launch, according to the release.