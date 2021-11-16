UrduPoint.com

Northrop Grumman Enlists Partners To Compete For NASA Moon Buggy Contract

Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:37 PM

Northrop Grumman Enlists Partners to Compete for NASA Moon Buggy Contract

A team of five companies led by Northrop Grumman will design a Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) that could transport NASA's Artemis astronauts across the lunar surface, the US aerospace company said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) A team of five companies led by Northrop Grumman will design a Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) that could transport NASA's Artemis astronauts across the lunar surface, the US aerospace company said on Tuesday.

"Together with our teammates, we will provide NASA with an agile and affordable vehicle design to greatly enhance human and robotic exploration of the lunar surface to further enable a sustainable human presence on the Moon and, ultimately, Mars," Northrop Grumman Vice President for Civil and Commercial Space Steve Krein said in a press release.

Northrop Grumman will develop the design with four other companies: Michelin, AVL, Intuitive Machines and Lunar Outpost, the release said.

In its recent request for proposals, NASA asked US companies to design an open vehicle for humans in spacesuits that can also be operated remotely to transport science payloads and cargo.

NASA introduced the original lunar roving vehicle, known as the Moon Buggy, in the Apollo program.

