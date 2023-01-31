Northrop Grumman, Global Military to Supply Artillery Ammunition to US Army - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Two armaments companies will compete for orders in a more than half a billion Dollar US Army contract for heavy artillery ammunition, the US Defense Department announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (of) Radford, Virginia and Global Military Products will compete for each order of the $522,279,434 ...

contract for the procurement and delivery of 155 mm rounds," the release said on Monday.

The contract is scheduled to last four the next four years with an estimated completion date of January 30, 2027, the release added.

The US Army Contracting Command at Rock Island Arsenal in the state of Illinois is the contracting activity to oversee the production of the ammunition, according to the release.