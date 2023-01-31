UrduPoint.com

Northrop Grumman, Global Military To Supply Artillery Ammunition To US Army - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Northrop Grumman, Global Military to Supply Artillery Ammunition to US Army - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Two armaments companies will compete for orders in a more than half a billion Dollar US Army contract for heavy artillery ammunition, the US Defense Department announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (of) Radford, Virginia and Global Military Products will compete for each order of the $522,279,434 ...

contract for the procurement and delivery of 155 mm rounds," the release said on Monday.

The contract is scheduled to last four the next four years with an estimated completion date of January 30, 2027, the release added.

The US Army Contracting Command at Rock Island Arsenal in the state of Illinois is the contracting activity to oversee the production of the ammunition, according to the release.

Related Topics

Army Dollar Rock Island Virginia January Arsenal Billion

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of RAKEZ

4 hours ago
 Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With T ..

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflic ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

5 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

5 hours ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

5 hours ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.