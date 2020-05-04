UrduPoint.com
Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Partner On Contract To Make Next-Generation Missile Interceptor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Partner on Contract to Make Next-Generation Missile Interceptor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Two leading US defense companies that specialize in missile defenses joined forces in a partnership to bid on a contract to upgrade US defense systems, Northrop Grumman, one of the two bidders, announced in a press release on Monday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) and Raytheon Missiles and Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), are partnering to pursue a US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) contract for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI). This strategic partnership will offer the MDA an interceptor solution that will support the warfighter and MDA's efforts to rapidly deploy a system that complements and strengthens the existing Ballistic Missile Defense architecture," the release said.

The two defense contractors currently provide the interceptor booster rockets, kill vehicles, ground systems, fire controls and engagement coordination for the country's Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system, the release said.

Together, the two companies have conducted over 40 successful exoatmospheric intercepts, the release added.

In April, the MDA released a solicitation for a $664 million contract in fiscal 2021 for the US Next-Generation Interceptor program.

