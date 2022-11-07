Northrop Grumman Spacecraft Launches to Deliver Science Materials, Cargo to ISS - NASA

A US resupply spacecraft launched on Monday from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to deliver a large amount of science materials and cargo to the International Space Station (ISS)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) A US resupply spacecraft launched on Monday from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to deliver a large amount of science materials and cargo to the International Space Station (ISS).

"A Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station with more than 8,200 Pounds of science investigations and cargo after launching at 5:32 a.m. EST (10:32 a.m. GMT) Monday from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia," NASA said in a statement.

Cygnus is scheduled to arrive at the ISS at around 5:05 a.

m. EST (10:05 GMT) on Wednesday, November 9. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann will use the space station's robotic Canadarm2 to capture Cygnus upon its arrival, according to the statement.

"The resupply mission will support dozens of the more than 250 investigations that will be conducted during Expedition 68," NASA said.

Cygnus will also deliver a new mounting bracket that astronauts will attach to the starboard side of the station's truss assembly during a spacewalk planned for November 15, the agency added. The spacecraft will remain at the ISS until January.