Northrop Grumman Subsidiary Wins $1.1Bln US Missile Defense Contract - Pentagon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Northrup Grumman subsidiary Orbital Sciences Corp (OSC) won more than $1.1 billion to provide the US military with missile targets, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"OSC...

will provide the Missile Defense Agency with threat-representative subscale targets with simple and complex re-entry vehicles," the release said on Friday. "The total value of this contract is $1,120,178,540."

The contract will also cover surveillance, system maintenance and range execution of end items, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract is expected to end in September 2027, the release added.

