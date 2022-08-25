Northrop Grumman, Terma in Denmark Sign Deal to Train NATO Pilots on 5th Generation Jets

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Northrop Grumman has signed an agreement with the Terma company in Denmark to cooperate on training NATO pilots to operate fourth and fifth generation aircraft in contested electromagnetic environments, the US defense contractor announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with (the) Danish company Terma to cooperate on electronic warfare (EW) simulation and training opportunities in Northern Europe," the release said on Wednesday.

Northrop Grumman's simulation and training capabilities will be a key EW element in providing realistic air combat training for fourth and fifth generation aircraft, the release explained.

"Training NATO pilots to operate in contested electromagnetic spectrum environments will be critical to mission success. "Through our collaboration with Terma to provide our advanced capabilities, we can elevate aviation training for pilots in Europe," Northrop Grumman Vice President of Navigation, Targeting and Survivability James Conroy said in the release.

Northrop Grumman's simulation and training capabilities will provide a modern, reactive battle space environment to help in training military personnel in identifying and countering enemy missile or artillery threats, the release said.

