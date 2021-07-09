UrduPoint.com
Northrop Grumman To Build $935Mln HALO Astronaut Module For Moon Orbit Station - NASA

US defense contractor Northrop Grumman has finalized negotiations to construct the astronauts' living quarters for the Gateway Moon-orbiting space station as part of the Artemis program, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced on Friday

"NASA and Northrop Grumman of Dulles, Virginia, have finalized a contract to develop the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) for Gateway, which will be a critical way station and outpost in orbit around the Moon as part of NASA's Artemis program, NASA said in a press release.

The firm, fixed-price contract is valued at $935 million and under it, Northrop Grumman will be responsible for attaching and testing the integrated HALO with the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE), being built by Maxar Technologies, the space agency explained.

"Northrop Grumman will also lead the integrated PPE and HALO spacecraft turnover and launch preparation with SpaceX, and support activation and checkout of HALO during the flight to lunar orbit. NASA is targeting November 2024 to launch the integrated spacecraft on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket," NASA said.

HALO is where astronauts will live and conduct research while visiting the Gateway and its pressurized living quarters will provide command and control systems for the lunar outpost and docking ports for visiting spacecraft, such as NASA's Orion spacecraft and lunar landers, the space agency said.

