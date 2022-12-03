UrduPoint.com

Northrop Grumman Unveils US Air Force's New B-21 Stealth Bomber Aircraft

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Northrop Grumman unveiled the new nuclear-capable B-21 Raider stealth bomber, the world's first sixth-generation aircraft that will soon be delivered to the US Air Force.

"The bomber fleet has been a cornerstone of this nation's air power, and tonight we rolled out the next generation of capability," Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden said during remarks at the unveiling ceremony Edwards Air Force Base in California on Friday.

"With this aircraft, we're delivering the next generation of stealth technology designed for the US Air Force to meet its most complex missions.. the United States Air Force will deter and defeat threats, anywhere in the world, and as the environment changes, rapid technology insertions will keep the B-21 ready to outpace those threats."

More Stories From World

