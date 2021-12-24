UrduPoint.com

Northrop Grumman Wins $1.38Bln Integrated Battle Command System Contract - US Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation was awarded a more than $1.38 billion US Army contract for the Integrated Battle Command System, the US Defense Department announced in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (of) Huntsville, Alabama was awarded a $1,382,319,836 hybrid ...

contract for low-rate initial production and full-rate production of the Integrated Battle Command System," the release said on Thursday.

The Defense Department explained in the release that bids were solicited via the internet with two received and the US Army Contracting Command at the Redstone Arsenal in the state of Alabama is the contracting activity.

Work locations and funding to execute the contract will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of December 22, 2026, the release added.

