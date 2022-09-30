Northrop Grumman Wins $30Mln Trident Nuclear Missile Support Contract - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Northrop Grumman has won a more than $30 million US Navy modification contract to continue its support for the Trident submarine-launched nuclear missile program, the Defense Department of announced.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation - Marine Systems of Sunnyvale, California is awarded a $30,159,374 ... modification contract to provide fiscal 2023 ongoing support of the Trident II (D5) deployed Submersible Ship Ballistic Missile Nuclear and the Submarine Ship Guided Nuclear Underwater Launcher Systems," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Northrop Grumman Marine Systems will provide technical engineering support and integration for the Trident II (D5), and Submarine Ship Guided Nuclear Attack Weapon System, the release said.

More than half of the work on the project will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (52%) with another 32% taking place in Bangor, Washington (18%) and Kings Bay, Georgia (14%), the release added.