UrduPoint.com

Northrop Grumman Wins $30Mln Trident Nuclear Missile Support Contract - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Northrop Grumman Wins $30Mln Trident Nuclear Missile Support Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Northrop Grumman has won a more than $30 million US Navy modification contract to continue its support for the Trident submarine-launched nuclear missile program, the Defense Department of announced.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation - Marine Systems of Sunnyvale, California is awarded a $30,159,374 ... modification contract to provide fiscal 2023 ongoing support of the Trident II (D5) deployed Submersible Ship Ballistic Missile Nuclear and the Submarine Ship Guided Nuclear Underwater Launcher Systems," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Northrop Grumman Marine Systems will provide technical engineering support and integration for the Trident II (D5), and Submarine Ship Guided Nuclear Attack Weapon System, the release said.

More than half of the work on the project will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (52%) with another 32% taking place in Bangor, Washington (18%) and Kings Bay, Georgia (14%), the release added.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Nuclear Bangor Georgia Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

3 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

3 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

3 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

4 hours ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

4 hours ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.