Northrop Grumman Wins 5-Year Contract to Maintain NATO Drones - Statement

NATO's ground surveillance unit has awarded a five-year contract to service the alliance fleet of drones, Northrop Grumman said on Wednesday

11th August, 2021

"Under this contract, Northrop Grumman will provide full life-cycle sustainment including repairs, on-site maintenance and operations support to NAGSF [NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force at Sigonella Air Base, Sigonella, Italy," a company press release said.

The NATO's ground surveillance system recently achieved initial operating capability, the release said.

The system is comprised of five RQ-4D aircraft, which is based on Northrop Grumman's wide area surveillance Global Hawk drone, ground and support segments, and advanced sensor technologies, the release added.

Northrop Grumman did not disclose the amount of what it called a multi-million-dollar contract over the next five years.