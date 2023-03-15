UrduPoint.com

Northrop Grumman Wins $57Mln US Navy Drone Contract - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Northrop Grumman Wins $57Mln US Navy Drone Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US defense giant Northrop Grumman won a $57 million Triton drone sustainment contract, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $57,403,706 (contract)...

to provide continued sustainment, engineering, logistics, and test support for MQ-4C Triton air vehicles, mission control and operator training systems," the release said on Tuesday.

The deal also requires continued field service to ensure the MQ-4C Triton surveillance aircraft are mission-capable for the US Navy and Australian government, according to the release.

Work is expected to be completed in March 2024, the release added.

Related Topics

Drone Vehicles San Diego March Government Million

Recent Stories

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

32 minutes ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

46 minutes ago
 MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innova ..

MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innovation research lab in Middle Ea ..

47 minutes ago
 First International Day against Islamophobia being ..

First International Day against Islamophobia being observed today

47 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations across continents

Emirates ramps up operations across continents

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.