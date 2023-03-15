Northrop Grumman Wins $57Mln US Navy Drone Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US defense giant Northrop Grumman won a $57 million Triton drone sustainment contract, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $57,403,706 (contract)...

to provide continued sustainment, engineering, logistics, and test support for MQ-4C Triton air vehicles, mission control and operator training systems," the release said on Tuesday.

The deal also requires continued field service to ensure the MQ-4C Triton surveillance aircraft are mission-capable for the US Navy and Australian government, according to the release.

Work is expected to be completed in March 2024, the release added.