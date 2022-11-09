Northrop Grumman Wins Air Force Order For More Airborne Battle Packages - Release

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The US Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to purchase and integrate the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) payload on two additional E-11A modified Bombardier business jets, the company announced in a press release.

The BACN package enhances tactical and situational awareness communications and coordination for joint and coalition forces, the company explained.

"Our battle-tested family of gateway systems improves mission effectiveness and provides the secure and connective tissue between systems and sensors for joint warfighters across space, air, land and sea domains," Northrop Grumman Network Solutions Director Kevin Berkowitz said in the release.

The BACN package is currently carried on three E-11As and is a key command and control facilitator supporting airdrops, personnel recovery, convoy, humanitarian assistance and close air support operations, Northrop Grumman said.