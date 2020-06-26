UrduPoint.com
Northrop To Build New Triton Unmanned Aircraft, Operating Bases For Australia - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Northrop Grumman has won a more than a third of a billion Dollar US Navy modification contract to build three MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, two main operating bases and one forward operating base for Australia, the US Department of Defense said in a news release.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation [of] San Diego, California is awarded a $333,401,760 modification contract... for the production and delivery of three low-rate initial production MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, two main operating bases and one forward operating base," the release said on Thursday.

The Defense Department said the unmanned aircraft and their supporting infrastructure will be provided in an integrated functional capability  with support for the government of Australia.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by April 2025 and the Naval Air Systems Command located in Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity, the release said.

