Northrop Unveils First Triton Drone For Australia's Maritime Security Patrols - Statement

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Northrop Grumman has rolled out the first of a force of Triton MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, it is building for maritime security patrols of the Australian Air Force, the company announced in a press release on Thursday

"Northrop Grumman today unveiled Australia's first MQ-4C Triton autonomous aircraft during a ceremony at its high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) aircraft production site in California," the release said.

The MQ-4C Triton program is being developed for both the Royal Australian Air Force and the US Navy, the release said.

"Triton will provide the Royal Australian Air Force with an unprecedented capability to monitor and protect our maritime approaches" Royal Australian Air Force commander Robert Chipman said in the release.

The Triton will operate alongside the US-builtP-8A Poseidon aircraft, offering the capability to cover significant areas at longer ranges and it has the ability to stay airborne longer than a traditional aircraft, the release said.

The aircraft is scheduled for production completion in 2023 and delivery to Australia in 2024, the release added.

