Northrup Grumman Begins 'Low Rate' Production of Upgraded Anti-Radiation Missile

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The US Navy has awarded a contract to launch initial low-rate production (LRIP) of an extended-range version of the Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM-ER), Northrop Grumman said on Thursday.

"LRIP marks a significant step forward for AARGM-ER and the confidence the U.S. Navy has in the program and its capabilities," said Captain Alex Dutko, Navy Program Manager for Direct Time Sensitive Strike. "AARGM-ER will provide the U.S. Navy and our allies with unmatched protection."

The extended range enhancement is a significant upgrade to the currently produced and fielded anti-radiation missile in the Navy's arsenal, the defense contractor added.

The AARGM-ER is currently being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B, and Navy F-35C aircraft, the release said.

The AARGM-ER incorporates hardware and software modifications to improve capabilities of existing versions of the supersonic air-launched guided missile, which is designed to operate in contested environments degraded by electromagnetic radiation, according to the Navy.