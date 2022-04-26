UrduPoint.com

Northwest DC Shooting Gunman Fired 200 Rounds, Had Fully Automatic Rifles - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The gunman of the shooting in northwest Washington, DC, last week fired 200 rounds indiscriminately and had three fully automatic rifles in his possession, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said on Monday.

On Friday, Raymond Spencer, 23, opened fire near a high school and university in northwest DC. Police found Spencer dead in his apartment from an apparent suicide. The gunman injured four people, two of them remain in critical condition

"We know that an excess of over 200 rounds were fired from this sniper from the apartment on Van Ness Street," Contee told a press conference. "We know that 200 rounds were fired and we know that he had an excess of over 800 rounds unspent, unshot rounds, at his disposal inside of the location at Van Ness.

"

Contee said six firearms were recovered from Spencer's apartment, four rifles and two handguns. Three of the rifles were fully automatic, the police chief added.

Law enforcement recovered an additional three firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition at a second apartment Spencer had in Fairfax County, Virginia, Contee said.

The gunman served several months in the US Coast Guard in 2017, but it is unclear why he was discharged, Contee said. Law enforcement is still investigating the shooting, including the gunman's motive, Contee said.

