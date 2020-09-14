UrduPoint.com
Northwestern Afghan Tribal Leader Killed In Taliban Ambush - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:22 PM

Northwestern Afghan Tribal Leader Killed in Taliban Ambush - Authorities

Haji Rangin Mashwani, a tribal elder and former senator from Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province, was killed along with five of his friends in a Taliban ambush on Monday, Badghis Deputy Governor Faiz Mohammad Mirzada told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Haji Rangin Mashwani, a tribal elder and former senator from Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province, was killed along with five of his friends in a Taliban ambush on Monday, Badghis Deputy Governor Faiz Mohammad Mirzada told Sputnik.

"The incident took place this afternoon in the Mubarak Shah area of the Maqur district," Mirzada said.

The named area is under the control of the Taliban.

The radical movement is currently in the midst of landmark peace talks with the Afghan government in Doha. Prior to launching the historic negotiation, the Taliban have committed to reducing violence on the heels of almost two decades of domestic insurgency and terrorism.

