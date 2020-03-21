UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northwestern Greece Hit By 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake - European Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Northwestern Greece Hit by 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake - European Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday the northwestern part of Greece, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

According to the EMSC, the tremor was recorded at 00:49 GMT with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), 46 kilometers southwest of the city of Ioannina.

The US Geological Survey said that the magnitude of the earthquake stood at 5.7.

There have been no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake so far.

Greece lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates.

The movement of the African plate to the north - where the Eurasian plate lies - sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.

The seismic activity in Greece resulted in the so-called Late Bronze Age eruption of the Santorini volcano in the 2nd millennium BC, which triggered huge tsunami waves and caused the decline of the Minoan civilization.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Europe Greece Border Bronze

Recent Stories

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

7 hours ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

8 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

9 hours ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.