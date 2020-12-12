Northwestern Kabul Comes Under Rocket Attack, 1 Person Killed - Sputnik Correspondent

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Khair Khana area in the northwestern part of the Afghan capital of Kabul came on Saturday under a rocket attack, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, two rockets fell near the airport and two other hit residential areas.

The attack left one person dead and one more injured.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.