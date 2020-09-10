Norway arrests suspect linked to 1982 Paris attack

Norwegian anti-terror police on Wednesday arrested a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in a Jewish neighbourhood in Paris that left six people dead and 22 injured, police said

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Norwegian anti-terror police on Wednesday arrested a suspect linked to a 1982 attack in a Jewish neighbourhood in Paris that left six people dead and 22 injured, police said.

The man was detained in the town of Skien southwest of the capital on an arrest warrant issued by the French authorities, a spokeswoman for the PST anti-terror police said.

"An extradition request has been issued by the French authorities, it will be carefully examined to see if the conditions are met," said Annett Aamodt.

France has spent the past five years asking Norway to extradite Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed, who has lived in the country since 1991, over his suspected role in the attack.

The bombing of a Jewish restaurant in the Marais area of the French capital has been attributed to the Abu Nidal Organisation, which splintered from the militant Palestinian Fatah group.

Norwegian police did not name Abu Zayed as the man in detention, but confirmed to AFP that the arrest was in connection to the attack on the Goldenberg restaurant.

Abu Zayed, who is now in his sixties, has previously denied being involved in the attack in which two men opened fire and threw grenades into the restaurant.

"My husband never killed anyone. He has never been in France," his wife told AFP in 2015 in response to an international arrest warrant issued by France.

Norway did not act on the warrant at the time because it did not extradite Norwegian nationals but local reports suggest that a new mechanism for arrest warrants introduced last year makes the extradition a possibility.

Abu Zayed, who is wanted for murder and attempted murder, could not be reached by AFP for comment.

- Search for justice - In France, a lawyer for the victims' relatives, Romain Boulet, spoke of a "real relief" for his clients.

"This is only a first step, however. We hope that Norway will proceed with a swift extradition and that it will not protect a terrorist," he told AFP, adding they wanted a trial and "not simple hearings".

The same hope and impatience was shared by David Pere, who is defending several families bereaved by the attack.

"The victims of the attack and their families take note of this progress," he said.

"They are now waiting for this individual to be extradited to France as soon as possible so that he can explain himself before a court." French authorities have issued four arrest warrants over the attack, two against people in Jordan and a fourth against a suspect believed to be in the West Bank.

In 2019, Jordan refused to extradite another of the suspects because the case was too old, dashing the hopes of victims' families that the case would finally be brought to justice.

The case has also been the subject of speculation of shady deals between France and the Abu Nidal Organisation.

Lawyers for the bereaved say documents give credence to the idea that French intelligence guaranteed the group it would not face prosecution so long as it did not carry out any more attacks in France.

Former head of the Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DST) Yves Bonnet admitted during a hearing there was an "unwritten contract" between the two sides, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

The man arrested in Norway is due in an Oslo court on Thursday.