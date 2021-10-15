UrduPoint.com

Norway Attacker Handed Over To Health Services: Prosecutor

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:46 PM

The man who has confessed to a deadly bow-and-arrow attack in Norway this week has been handed over to health services after a first medical evaluation, the prosecution said on Friday

"He was handed over to health services on Thursday evening after an evaluation of his health condition," prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told AFP, amid speculation that the suspect may have mental health issues. A judge was to hold a detention hearing for the man later on Friday.

