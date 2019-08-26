UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway, Canada, US To Make Observation Flight Over Russia From August 26-30 - Russian Army

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:10 AM

Norway, Canada, US to Make Observation Flight Over Russia From August 26-30 - Russian Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The United States, Canada and Norway will perform an observation flight over Russia from Monday to Friday within the international Open Skies Treaty, the head of Russian Defense Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said in an interview.

"From August 26-30, as part of implementation of the international Open Skies Treaty the joint mission of Norway, Canada and the United States will conduct an observation flight over Russia on board of a Swedish observation plane Saab 340 that will take off from the Kubinka airfield," Ryzhkov told the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

Russian experts will control the flight and the equipment used, he added.

During the same period, Russian observers will carry out an observation flight over France on board a An-30B plane to a maximum distance of 2,078 kilometers (1,291 miles).

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in 1992 to promote openness and transparency of military forces and activities in the post-Cold War period.

The treaty allows the member states to openly gather information on respective armed forces and their military activities during scheduled observation flights. The signatories include most of the NATO states, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and several others.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Canada Nuclear France Norway Same Belarus United States August From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

5 hours ago

NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for F ..

6 hours ago

Accommodation, food services&#039; contribution to ..

6 hours ago

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

8 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

8 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.