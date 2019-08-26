Norway, Canada, US to Make Observation Flight Over Russia From August 26-30 - Russian Army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The United States, Canada and Norway will perform an observation flight over Russia from Monday to Friday within the international Open Skies Treaty, the head of Russian Defense Ministry's National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, Sergei Ryzhkov, said in an interview.

"From August 26-30, as part of implementation of the international Open Skies Treaty the joint mission of Norway, Canada and the United States will conduct an observation flight over Russia on board of a Swedish observation plane Saab 340 that will take off from the Kubinka airfield," Ryzhkov told the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star).

Russian experts will control the flight and the equipment used, he added.

During the same period, Russian observers will carry out an observation flight over France on board a An-30B plane to a maximum distance of 2,078 kilometers (1,291 miles).

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in 1992 to promote openness and transparency of military forces and activities in the post-Cold War period.

The treaty allows the member states to openly gather information on respective armed forces and their military activities during scheduled observation flights. The signatories include most of the NATO states, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and several others.