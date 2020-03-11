UrduPoint.com
Norway Cancels Exercises With NATO Over Coronavirus

Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

Norway cancels exercises with NATO over coronavirus

Norway's armed forces said Wednesday they had cancelled a Cold Response exercise that was meant to gather 15,000 NATO and allied soldiers from March 12-18 because of concerns over the new coronavirus

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Norway's armed forces said Wednesday they had cancelled a Cold Response exercise that was meant to gather 15,000 NATO and allied soldiers from March 12-18 because of concerns over the new coronavirus.

"The coronavirus is out of control," the head of the army's operations centre, Rune Jakobsen, told reporters.

"We would rather preserve our army's combat capabilities so we can support society in the turbulent period to come."

