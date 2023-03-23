UrduPoint.com

Norway Central Bank Follows US, Swiss With Rate Hike

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Norway central bank follows US, Swiss with rate hike

Norway's central bank raised its key rate on Thursday, after increases in the United States and Switzerland as policymakers focus on tackling inflation despite turmoil in the global banking sector

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ):Norway's central bank raised its key rate on Thursday, after increases in the United States and Switzerland as policymakers focus on tackling inflation despite turmoil in the global banking sector.

Norges Bank hiked its rate by 25 basis points to 3.0 percent after leaving it unchanged at its previous meeting in January.

The Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee "assesses that a higher policy rate is needed to curb inflation. Inflation is markedly above target," the bank said in a statement.

The bank also hinted at another hike later in the spring.

"There is considerable uncertainty about future economic developments, but if developments turn out as we now expect, the policy rate will be raised further in May," central bank governor Ida Wolden Bache was quoted saying in the statement.

The Norwegian hike came a day after the US Federal Reserve also hiked its rate by 25 basis points though it signalled that it may soon pause its monetary tightening campaign.

Related Topics

Governor Bank United States Switzerland January May

Recent Stories

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russi ..

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Minist ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spiri ..

Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

16 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power ..

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Nov ..

16 minutes ago
 IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Ar ..

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Army Over Judicial Reform - Repo ..

16 minutes ago
 Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create a ..

Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

16 minutes ago
 Classes will be started in District Public School ..

Classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.