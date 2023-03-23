Norway central bank follows US, Swiss with rate hike

Norway's central bank raised its key rate on Thursday, after increases in the United States and Switzerland as policymakers focus on tackling inflation despite turmoil in the global banking sector

Norges Bank hiked its rate by 25 basis points to 3.0 percent after leaving it unchanged at its previous meeting in January.

The Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee "assesses that a higher policy rate is needed to curb inflation. Inflation is markedly above target," the bank said in a statement.

The bank also hinted at another hike later in the spring.

"There is considerable uncertainty about future economic developments, but if developments turn out as we now expect, the policy rate will be raised further in May," central bank governor Ida Wolden Bache was quoted saying in the statement.

The Norwegian hike came a day after the US Federal Reserve also hiked its rate by 25 basis points though it signalled that it may soon pause its monetary tightening campaign.