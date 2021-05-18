New York (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The UN Security Council will again in closed consultations on Tuesday discuss the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Permanent Mission of Norway to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday.

"#NorwayUNSC, Tunisia [and] China will once again raise the #MiddleEast crisis on the #Security Council agenda tomorrow, Tuesday," the mission said via Twitter. "The situation on the ground continues to deteriorate. Innocent civilians continue being killed & injured. We repeat: Stop the fire. End hostilities now."

According to a diplomatic source, the meeting will be held behind closed doors under the "any other business" agenda.