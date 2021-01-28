UrduPoint.com
Norway Closing Borders To Non-Residents Over COVID-19 - Prime Minister

Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:30 AM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Norway is imposing tougher measures to contain the spread of the mutated coronavirus and is actually closing borders to non-residents with a few exceptions, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said at a press conference.

The press conference was broadcast by local media.

"We are seeing the mutated virus spreading in many countries. We are introducing tough restrictions. In practice, this means that the border is closed to everyone who does not live in Norway," Solberg said.

However, foreigners who work in critically important areas such as health care, transportation and some others, as well as those who take care of children or family members requiring special care, will be able to enter the country.

