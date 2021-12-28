Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt on Tuesday decried the Russian Supreme Court's ruling to shut down human rights organization Memorial International, calling on Moscow to stop its encroachment on civil society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt on Tuesday decried the Russian Supreme Court's ruling to shut down human rights organization Memorial International, calling on Moscow to stop its encroachment on civil society.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of Russia ordered the closure of Memorial International for violating the Russian law on foreign agents. The Russian prosecution has also incriminated the NGO's activities which "create a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state."

"Deeply disturbed by Russian Supreme Court's decision to dissolve Russian human rights organization International Memorial. We urge Russian authorities to discontinue its decimation of Russian civil society and live up to its international human rights commitments," Huitfeldt said on Twitter.

A similar court hearing will be held on Wednesday against Memorial Human Rights Center, an affiliate group charged with justifying terrorism in its publications, along with allegedly violating the law on foreign agents.

Memorial, established in 1992 by former dissidents including Nobel Peace prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, and which tasked itself with unveiling political repression in the Soviet Union and "promoting the moral and legal rehabilitation of the politically repressed," was declared a foreign agent in 2016 for allegedly undermining the political system in Russia using financing from abroad.

So far, the Russian list of foreign agents includes around 80 NGOs and over 35 media, which are accused of carrying out activities jeopardizing national security. Some of the organizations recognized as foreign agents have been shut down by court order, such as the Anti-Corruption Foundation of opposition politician Alexey Navalny, which was shut down in June.