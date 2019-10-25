Norway Could Initiate Normalization of Russia-NATO Relations - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

KIRKENES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Norway has rich diplomatic experience, which could be used for normalizing Russia-NATO relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Norwegian diplomacy has great mediation traditions, a desire to reconcile the warring parties, from Palestine to Haiti, Sudan and Colombia ... There are many other countries, where conflicts de-escalated due to Norway's diplomatic intervention. I see no reason that could hinder Norway from initiating the normalization of relations between NATO and Russia on the basis of equality and equal security principle for everyone, who lives on our common continent," Lavrov said at a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of northern Norway from the Nazi troops.

According to Lavrov, Moscow has no doubts that one day the European countries will come to believe that it is necessary to create a security system aimed at developing collective and universally acceptable cooperation between all European nations, instead of pursuing security interests of particular countries.

Norway's Kirkenes is hosting on Friday celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation from Nazi Germany. Harold V, the king of Norway, Erna Solberg, the country's prime minister and the Russian and Norwegian foreign ministers are participating in the celebrations, among others.