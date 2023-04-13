Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Personae Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) Norway has declared 15 employees of the Russian Embassy personae non grata, ordering them to leave the country in the near future, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Government has now decided to declare as personae non gratae 15 Russian intelligence officers who have been working under diplomatic cover in Norway. The officers concerned must leave Norway shortly.

Visas will not be issued to intelligence officers seeking to come to Norway," the ministry said in a statement.

Despite the announcement, Norway seeks to maintain "normal diplomatic relations with Russia," the statement read, adding that Russian diplomats are welcome in the country.

"We want Russia to continue to have a functioning diplomatic mission in Norway, but we will not accept that diplomatic missions are misused for the purposes of carrying out covert intelligence activities," the ministry said.