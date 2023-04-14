UrduPoint.com

Norway Declares 15 Employees Of Russian Embassy Personae Non Grata - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Norway has declared 15 employees of the Russian Embassy personae non gratae, ordering them to leave the country in the near future, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Norway has declared 15 employees of the Russian Embassy personae non gratae, ordering them to leave the country in the near future, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Government has now decided to declare as personae non gratae 15 Russian intelligence officers who have been working under diplomatic cover in Norway. The officers concerned must leave Norway shortly. Visas will not be issued to intelligence officers seeking to come to Norway," the ministry said in a statement.

Despite the announcement, Norway seeks to maintain "normal diplomatic relations with Russia," the statement read, adding that Russian diplomats are welcome in the country.

"We want Russia to continue to have a functioning diplomatic mission in Norway, but we will not accept that diplomatic missions are misused for the purposes of carrying out covert intelligence activities," the ministry said.

Norwegian police counterintelligence chief Inger Haugland has alleged that Russia is using its diplomatic missions in Norway and elsewhere abroad specifically to carry out "signal intelligence."

"Russia uses its consulates and embassies for signal intelligence. We have no reason to believe that they do this to a lesser extent in Norway than in other countries," Haugland said, as quoted by Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The official believes that the expulsion of the 15 Russian diplomats has somewhat decreased but not completely eliminated the perceived intelligence threat emanating from Moscow.

"The 15 expelled persons are specialists in various fields," Norwegian counterintelligence spokesman Dag Roehjell said, specifying that one of them was allegedly specifically tasked with recruiting sources of information.

