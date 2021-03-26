Norway Delays Decision on AstraZeneca Vaccine Use Until Mid-April - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Norway has delayed making a decision on the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine until mid-April, the NRK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI).

"We decided to extend the pause and make a new decision until April 15," FHI director Camilla Stoltenberg told NRK.

The health authorities came to the conclusion that more research on adverse reactions from the use of the vaccine is necessary before making a final decision.

On Thursday, Denmark decided to extend the suspension AstraZeneca vaccination by another three weeks.