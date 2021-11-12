Norway, Denmark Bring Back COVID-19 Passes as Virus Cases Rise

Norway and Denmark will reintroduce COVID-19 green passes in workplace and public life as a fourth wave of the coronavirus spreads across Europe

Both Nordic countries scrapped coronavirus restrictions in September after cases leveled but a spike in infections starting in October led to a swift policy shift.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said that municipal authorities will be able to mandate the use of digital COVID-19 passes for access to public venues. A "green pass" proves that the holder has been vaccinated, recovered from the disease or recently tested negative.

"We received a clear signal that communities need help in tackling the infection," he told a news conference, adding that the measure was meant to avoid a strict lockdown.

Unvaccinated health care workers will be tested twice a week and wear face covers. Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said that booster shots will soon be offered to everyone aged 18 and over.

Denmark brought back COVID-19 certificates for bars, restaurants and large public events starting Friday and plans to allow employers to demand them from workers if necessary. Employment Minister Mattias Tesfay said a bill to this effect will be put to vote in parliament soon.