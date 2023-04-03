UrduPoint.com

Norway, Denmark To Donate 8,000 Artillery Rounds To Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Norway and Denmark will donate 8,000 155 mm artillery rounds to Ukraine to supplement Oslo's supply of 19 French-made Caesar howitzers announced in mid-January, the Norwegian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Norway and Denmark will donate 8,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine ... The rounds are standard NATO 155 mm artillery ammunition, and will supplement the Danish donation of 19 Caesar self-propelled howitzers," the ministry's press release read.

As part of the new military aid package, Norway will deliver the artillery shells from its own stock, while Denmark will provide Ukraine with the associated fuses, propellant bags and primer cartridges, the Norwegian Defense Ministry specified.

Apart from this, Oslo has already donated a total of 20,000 artillery rounds to Ukraine, the ministry added.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

