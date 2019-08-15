UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Detects Radioactive Iodine Near Russia

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:03 PM

Norway detects radioactive iodine near Russia

Norway's nuclear safety authority said Thursday it detected tiny amounts of radioactive iodine in a region bordering Russia after an explosion at a Russian missile testing site

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Norway's nuclear safety authority said Thursday it detected tiny amounts of radioactive iodine in a region bordering Russia after an explosion at a Russian missile testing site.

The sample was collected at an air filter station in Svanhovd, in North Norway near the border with Russia, from August 9-12.

On August 10, Russia's nuclear agency Rosatom said five people were killed in an explosion at the Arkhangelsk site in the far north. It later said they were testing new weapons.

"At present it is not possible to determine if the last iodine detection is linked to the accident in Arkhangelsk last week," the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority said in a statement.

It said Norwegian stations detect radioactive iodine about six to eight times a year, and "the source is usually unknown".

Immediately after the accident, Russia's defence ministry said there had been no radioactive contamination.

Local authorities in Severodvinsk, near the site, last week initially published information about a spike in radiation, but later deleted it and a local official said that radiation levels were not above the norm.

However, radiation levels were up to 16 times the norm in Severodvinsk immediately after the accident, Russia's national weather service Rosgidromet said on Tuesday. The levels returned to normal after 2.5 hours.

Related Topics

Accident Weather Russia Nuclear Norway Severodvinsk SITE August Border From

Recent Stories

India can orchestrate Pulwama-like drama to strike ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) holds rally to obse ..

3 minutes ago

CPO suspends 11 police personnel n Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Jordan meets Army Chief, Ministe ..

21 minutes ago

Visit of Mr. Dave Miley (Former Member, ITF Board ..

24 minutes ago

Modi's hegemonic policies on IoK expose secular fa ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.