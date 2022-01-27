UrduPoint.com

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions To Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

The Norwegian Ministry of Health and Care Services on Wednesday canceled supervised PCR testing for people with three vaccine doses and replaced 10-day quarantine with daily testing for close contacts of infected individuals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Norwegian Ministry of Health and Care Services on Wednesday canceled supervised PCR testing for people with three vaccine doses and replaced 10-day quarantine with daily testing for close contacts of infected individuals.

"Currently, the number of people who have to quarantine is very high. The COVID-19 situation has resulted in a critical need to adjust priorities, the rules for the test strategy, quarantine rules, and use of PCR capacity. It is urgent that we replace the quarantine regime with a test regime," Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said.

People who have received three vaccine doses or who have received two doses and recovered from COVID-19 during the past three months constitute "a large proportion of the population." Allowing them to get tested on their own rather than at testing centers will "relieve the pressure on the municipalities," the minister said.

The 10-day quarantine for close contacts of infected people can be replaced with daily testing for five days after their last contact and 11 days if separation during isolation is not possible. The ministry attached a list of additional recommendations, such as wearing face masks in closed public spaces and avoid large group gatherings after contact.

"This adjustment is essential in order to maintain health and care services as well other important societal functions at an appropriate level despite the expected rise in the transmission rate. It is also proportionate to replace quarantine with testing now that we know that Omicron leads to less severe illness than the previous virus variants," Kjerkol said.

The new regulations will become effective at midnight.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

3 minutes ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

3 minutes ago
 Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eas ..

Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eastern Europe

3 minutes ago
 CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitaliz ..

CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Over Previous Week - Di ..

40 minutes ago
 Qureshi holds telephonic conversations with Jordan ..

Qureshi holds telephonic conversations with Jordanian, Kazakh counterparts

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>