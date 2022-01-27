Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Norwegian Ministry of Health and Care Services on Wednesday canceled supervised PCR testing for people with three vaccine doses and replaced 10-day quarantine with daily testing for close contacts of infected individuals.

"Currently, the number of people who have to quarantine is very high. The COVID-19 situation has resulted in a critical need to adjust priorities, the rules for the test strategy, quarantine rules, and use of PCR capacity. It is urgent that we replace the quarantine regime with a test regime," Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said.

People who have received three vaccine doses or who have received two doses and recovered from COVID-19 during the past three months constitute "a large proportion of the population." Allowing them to get tested on their own rather than at testing centers will "relieve the pressure on the municipalities," the minister said.

The 10-day quarantine for close contacts of infected people can be replaced with daily testing for five days after their last contact and 11 days if separation during isolation is not possible. The ministry attached a list of additional recommendations, such as wearing face masks in closed public spaces and avoid large group gatherings after contact.

"This adjustment is essential in order to maintain health and care services as well other important societal functions at an appropriate level despite the expected rise in the transmission rate. It is also proportionate to replace quarantine with testing now that we know that Omicron leads to less severe illness than the previous virus variants," Kjerkol said.

The new regulations will become effective at midnight.