Norway Envoy to UN Says Hopes Security Council Reaches Consensus on Syria's Cross-Border

Norwegian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mona Juul said she hoped the UN Security Council will agree on Thursday to adopt a resolution extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism into northwest Syria for another year

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Norwegian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mona Juul said she hoped the UN Security Council will agree on Thursday to adopt a resolution extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism into northwest Syria for another year.

Later in the day, the council is expected to vote on a draft document prepared by Norway and Ireland seeking to authorize aid deliveries into Syria using two crossings from Turkey and Iraq.

"We are hoping to get to a consensus on keeping the cross-border open for 12 months," Juul told reporters ahead of the vote.

The mechanism, authorized in 2014, initially used four crossing points to bring aid into Syria.

Russia and China previously used their veto power to block drafts seeking to extend the mechanism as it was, and the number of crossing points was eventually reduced to only one from Turkey.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said last week he was discussing with other Security Council members the possible extension of the mechanism which is due to expire July 10.

Russia seeks to expand cross-line aid deliveries from within the Arab Republic, arguing that the cross-border mechanism is being abused by terrorist groups and outdated.

