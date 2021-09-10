Norway, Estonia Present Draft to Extend UN Mission in Afghanistan - Estonian Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Estonia and Norway drafted a UN Security Council resolution seeking to extend the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan set to expire next week, Estonian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sven Jurgenson said in a statement on Thursday.

"Norway and Estonia have presented a draft resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan which expires on September 17," Jurgenson said.

The diplomat did not specify the term of the mission's potential extension. Previously, the mandate of the mission was reviewed annually since its establishment in 2002.