Norway Evacuates 374 People From Afghanistan - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The number of people evacuated from Afghanistan by Norway has totaled 374, including 228 foreign citizens and about 20 children, government officials said on Tuesday.

"We have evacuated 374 people," Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said, adding that "we do not have a guarantee that we will be able to help all the Norwegian citizens who need help."

Soreide said that Norway planned to continue the evacuation process until August 31.

Justice Minister Monica Maeland said that more than 20 Afghan children who lost their parents were taken on board the Norwegian evacuation flights after unsuccessful attempts to find their relatives.

Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers. Earlier in the day, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) said they would allow no departures after August 31.

