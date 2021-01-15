UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Ex-minister's Partner Jailed For Attacks Against Democracy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

Norway ex-minister's partner jailed for attacks against democracy

The partner of Norway's former justice minister, a member of a right-wing anti-immigration party, was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Friday for making threats against him and attacks against democracy

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The partner of Norway's former justice minister, a member of a right-wing anti-immigration party, was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Friday for making threats against him and attacks against democracy.

In the extraordinary case, Laila Anita Bertheussen, 55, was accused of staging attacks against her own household and making threats against another couple in the Progress Party in an attempt, according to the prosecution, to put the blame on the Black Box theatre group.

In December 2018, the 55-year-old filed a complaint against Black Box for showing pictures of the homes of several politicians -- including the home Bertheussen shared with her partner, Tor Mikkel Wara -- as part of a play aimed at demonstrating who was profiting from a more segregated and racist Norway.

The Oslo district court found Bertheussen guilty of sending threats to her partner and the other couple, and of committing an "attack against the operations of the highest state authorities" -- a charge commonly known in Norway as 'attacks against democracy', as it refers to attempts to hinder high officials from carrying out their functions.

A series of attacks began against the couple in December 2018.

Among other things, their home was vandalised when a swastika and the word "racist" were drawn on their house and car. The vehicle was set ablaze outside the building in mid-March.

Police later concluded that Bertheussen was responsible for those acts and for sending a threatening letter to the other couple in the Progress Party.

"The goal was to make believe that someone from the play or who sympathises with it was behind these acts," prosecutor Marit Formo argued at the opening of the trial.

Bertheussen was however cleared of trying to frame Black Box for the attacks.

The scandal prompted Bertheussen's partner to resign as justice minister in March 2019.

Bertheussen, who had pleaded innocent, immediately appealed Friday's verdict.

Prosecutors had called for a two-year prison sentence.

Related Topics

Attack Scandal Democracy Norway Vehicle Car Oslo Progress March December 2018 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Nine establishments fined for violating COVID-19 c ..

17 minutes ago

CPEIC Board of Management meets

2 minutes ago

Virus surge pushes Spain regions to tighten curbs

2 minutes ago

New migrant caravan leaves Honduras in pursuit of ..

2 minutes ago

ETPB land case: Lahore High Court seeks detailed r ..

2 minutes ago

Russia May Vaccinate 60% of Population Against COV ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.