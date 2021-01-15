The partner of Norway's former justice minister, a member of a right-wing anti-immigration party, was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Friday for making threats against him and attacks against democracy

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The partner of Norway's former justice minister, a member of a right-wing anti-immigration party, was sentenced to 20 months in prison on Friday for making threats against him and attacks against democracy.

In the extraordinary case, Laila Anita Bertheussen, 55, was accused of staging attacks against her own household and making threats against another couple in the Progress Party in an attempt, according to the prosecution, to put the blame on the Black Box theatre group.

In December 2018, the 55-year-old filed a complaint against Black Box for showing pictures of the homes of several politicians -- including the home Bertheussen shared with her partner, Tor Mikkel Wara -- as part of a play aimed at demonstrating who was profiting from a more segregated and racist Norway.

The Oslo district court found Bertheussen guilty of sending threats to her partner and the other couple, and of committing an "attack against the operations of the highest state authorities" -- a charge commonly known in Norway as 'attacks against democracy', as it refers to attempts to hinder high officials from carrying out their functions.

A series of attacks began against the couple in December 2018.

Among other things, their home was vandalised when a swastika and the word "racist" were drawn on their house and car. The vehicle was set ablaze outside the building in mid-March.

Police later concluded that Bertheussen was responsible for those acts and for sending a threatening letter to the other couple in the Progress Party.

"The goal was to make believe that someone from the play or who sympathises with it was behind these acts," prosecutor Marit Formo argued at the opening of the trial.

Bertheussen was however cleared of trying to frame Black Box for the attacks.

The scandal prompted Bertheussen's partner to resign as justice minister in March 2019.

Bertheussen, who had pleaded innocent, immediately appealed Friday's verdict.

Prosecutors had called for a two-year prison sentence.