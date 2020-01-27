Norway Expects No Major Change in Ties With Russia After Government Reshuffle

Norway is determined to uphold the existing vectors of cooperation with Russia and does not expect any significant change in this regard due to the Russian government's reshuffling, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said on Monday

TROMSO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Norway is determined to uphold the existing vectors of cooperation with Russia and does not expect any significant change in this regard due to the Russian government's reshuffling, Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said on Monday.

Following the resignation of Russia's previous government on January 15, a new cabinet was formed last week to be led by newly-appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We have always been able to cooperate in those fields in which we have a common stance. I do not expect any serious changes in our cooperation in the near future," Soreide said at a press conference.

According to the minister, Oslo's continuation of foreign policy vis-a-vis Moscow pertains both to matters of converging and diverging stances.

"We will follow what course the new Russian government takes, but in those fields in which we cooperate with the Russian Foreign Ministry - Sergey Lavrov remains minister and we have met several times this year - I count on continuing this cooperation," Soreide said.

The Norwegian foreign minister spoke at the international Arctic Frontiers conference, which has been underway in Tromso since Sunday and will last through Thursday. It has gathered more than 3,000 participants from 35 countries to discuss international cooperation in the Arctic.