Norway Expels Three Russian Diplomats - Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 06, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Norway has decided to declare three Russian diplomats personae non gratae, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Norway has decided to declare three Russian diplomats personae non gratae, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Wednesday.

'Norway has decided declare three diplomats at Russia's embassy in Oslo persona non grata. The three individuals have carried out activities that are incompatible with their diplomatic status,' Huitfeldt said, as quoted by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

