Norway Extends Air Traffic With UK Until January 2 Amid COVID Mutation - Health Ministry

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Norway's authorities have decided to extend air traffic suspension with the United Kingdom until at least January 2 due to risks associated with the discovery of a new coronavirus strain, the country's health ministry has said.

"The suspension of flights to and from the UK is extended until 05:00 p.m. [16:00 GMT] on January 2. It is possible that the ban will be extended beyond this date," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the extension of air traffic suspension was made to prevent the spread of the mutated strain of coronavirus, as well as to develop measures that will take effect after the reopening of air traffic.

Earlier in December, London announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

