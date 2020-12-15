Norway Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until Mid-January to Avoid Contagion Spike - Minister

Norwegian authorities have decided to extend the restrictive measures that have been in place in the country due to coronavirus pandemic until mid-January to avoid a spike in contagion, Health Minister Bent Hoie said at a televised press conference on Tuesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Norwegian authorities have decided to extend the restrictive measures that have been in place in the country due to coronavirus pandemic until mid-January to avoid a spike in contagion, Health Minister Bent Hoie said at a televised press conference on Tuesday.

"We see that the outlined decline in the number of cases has slowed down, we want to ensure that quarantine rules will be respected after Christmas, that why we are keeping national measures in place until the second half of January," Hoie said.

According to the minister, despite the fact that the situation with COVID-19 in Norway is difficult, but not critical, neighboring countries are facing more and more troubles in their attempts to contain the epidemic, and thus the Norwegian authorities must to do everything possible to avoid a negative scenario.

The Norwegian authorities previously recommended the citizens to celebrate Christmas in a narrow circle of loved ones, inviting up to 10 guests twice during the holidays. It was also reported that the Norwegian authorities had introduced a number of restrictions. Big cities closed sports centers and cinemas, banned alcohol sales in public catering places, while mass gatherings and cultural and sports events were also suspended.

Norway expects to receive at least 500,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine in early 2021.