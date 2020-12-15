UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norway Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until Mid-January To Avoid Contagion Spike - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:48 PM

Norway Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until Mid-January to Avoid Contagion Spike - Minister

Norwegian authorities have decided to extend the restrictive measures that have been in place in the country due to coronavirus pandemic until mid-January to avoid a spike in contagion, Health Minister Bent Hoie said at a televised press conference on Tuesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Norwegian authorities have decided to extend the restrictive measures that have been in place in the country due to coronavirus pandemic until mid-January to avoid a spike in contagion, Health Minister Bent Hoie said at a televised press conference on Tuesday.

"We see that the outlined decline in the number of cases has slowed down, we want to ensure that quarantine rules will be respected after Christmas, that why we are keeping national measures in place until the second half of January," Hoie said.

According to the minister, despite the fact that the situation with COVID-19 in Norway is difficult, but not critical, neighboring countries are facing more and more troubles in their attempts to contain the epidemic, and thus the Norwegian authorities must to do everything possible to avoid a negative scenario.

The Norwegian authorities previously recommended the citizens to celebrate Christmas in a narrow circle of loved ones, inviting up to 10 guests twice during the holidays. It was also reported that the Norwegian authorities had introduced a number of restrictions. Big cities closed sports centers and cinemas, banned alcohol sales in public catering places, while mass gatherings and cultural and sports events were also suspended.

Norway expects to receive at least 500,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine in early 2021.

Related Topics

Sports Christmas Holidays Norway Circle January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thousands Protest Closure of Culture Venues in Par ..

2 minutes ago

Two held over aerial firing in wedding ceremony

2 minutes ago

1st week crucial for Covid patients after leaving ..

2 minutes ago

61 candidates submits nomination papers for electi ..

4 minutes ago

Europe Working to Showcase Prototype Reusable Rock ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister due in Peshawar on Wednesday to ina ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.